Eyman says he’s running for governor
OLYMPIA (AP) — A career anti-tax initiative promoter who has been accused by the state attorney general of using campaign donations for his personal use has announced he’s running for governor.
Tim Eyman made the announcement while testifying at a Sound Transit board meeting Thursday in Seattle. The board was meeting about possible legal action against Eyman’s Initiative 976, which voters approved earlier this month. The measure cuts car tabs to $30, which the state has said will lead to deep cuts in road and public transit projects.
KIRO-TV reports Eyman says he will file paperwork Monday. If he does, he’ll join a handful of lesser-known candidates who have already declared against Democratic incumbent Gov. Jay Inslee.
Low chum salmon numbers means early closure
BELLINGHAM (AP) — Fishing in the part of Whatcom Creek that flows through downtown Bellingham will end more than five weeks early this year because chum salmon are returning in low numbers.
The Bellingham Herald reports the closure begins Friday, Nov. 22, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife announced.
That means fishing won’t be allowed from the mouth of Whatcom Creek to the markers below the footbridge downstream of Dupont Street in Bellingham.
The season for fishing along Whatcom Creek usually stays open until Dec. 31, according to the 2019-20 Washington Sport Fishing Rules.
The state agency closed fishing in that portion of Whatcom Creek because the return of chum was below the number needed for egg harvesting at the hatchery there, it said in a release on Wednesday.
