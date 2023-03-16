The latest 2022 ez1095 ACA software is available with an updated quick start guide for first time filers, on how to process 1095 and 1094 forms. Test drive the 30 day no cost or obligation trial at halfpricesoft.com.
SEATTLE, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Don't pay exorbitant prices to have 1094 and 1095 form, processing outsourced. ez1095 Software is ideal for even novice ACA form filers when utilizing the new quick and easy guide on how to handle IRS Filing for the Affordable Care Act. Halfpricesoft.com adds the following features to ez1095 plain white paper printing, efile, pdf . printing, and adding multiple accounts at no extra charge. Even first time 1095 Filers can submit ACA forms to IRS easily https://www.halfpricesoft.com/aca-1095/how-to-efile-1095-step-by-step-guide.asp
"Updated quick start guide is availalbe for first time filers when utilizing the the latest ez1095 Affordable CareAct software application," said Dr. Ge, the Founder of Halfpricesoft
The following businesses will need to file ACA forms:
Applicable large employers with 50 or more full-time or full-time-equivalent employees use ez1095 for preparing, printing, mailing efiling and submitting their 1095-C and 1094-C forms.
Smaller, self-insured employers who must fill out the 1095-B and 1094-B transmittal forms to report the names, addresses and Social Security numbers of employees and family members who have coverage under their plans.
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.