DeWaard & Bode has been in business for almost 80 years. After eight decades, the business has developed a solid reputation within the community. Although they might not sell tires or TVs anymore since they originally opened, they do have an extensive line of appliances, mattresses and more.
The original Kredit DeWaard store opened in 1941 in Lynden, Wash., and sold everything from tires to home appliances in Whatcom County. In 1946, Kredit retired and Rube Bode joined his brother-in-law, Jake DeWaard, to form DeWaard & Bode. Over the years, their company’s focus shifted to solely selling and servicing major appliances. They quickly became the leading retailer in the area and earned the title “The Appliance Giants.”
Under new ownership in 2000, DeWaard & Bode expanded into a larger warehouse on Hannegan Road in Bellingham where the service and parts departments and appliance outlet center are located.
In 2010, DeWaard & Bode’s flagship Bellingham location opened and became the largest appliance and mattress showroom in Whatcom County.
Six years later, DeWaard & Bode launched a brand-new showroom and outlet center north of Seattle in Burlington to meet growing demand in Skagit and Island Counties.
Over the years, one thing has never changed: the business’s commitment to helping customers turn their house into a home. From selection to service, financing, warranties, delivery and installation, DeWaard & Bode does it all.
“We understand the value and importance of a place to rest your head, gather and live life,” said owners Jerry and Dorene, “and we know that when your house truly feels like your home, life is just so much better.”
At DeWaard & Bode, they offer nearly 30 name brands and competitive pricing. Their team members are hard-working, knowledgeable, dependable and experienced with many years of employment.
DeWaard & Bode are the trusted experts with better service, better selection and better prices. They’re the one-stop-shop for kitchen appliances, mattresses, grills and much more.
DeWaard & Bode | 1611 S. Burlington Blvd., Burlington | 3944 Meridian Street and 4175 Hannegan Road, Bellingham | 360-733-5900 | DewaardandBode.com
