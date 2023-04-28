The Face of Appliances and Mattresses - image
Buy Now

DeWaard & Bode has been in business for almost 80 years. After eight decades, the business has developed a solid reputation within the community. Although they might not sell tires or TVs anymore since they originally opened, they do have an extensive line of appliances, mattresses and more.

The original Kredit DeWaard store opened in 1941 in Lynden, Wash., and sold everything from tires to home appliances in Whatcom County. In 1946, Kredit retired and Rube Bode joined his brother-in-law, Jake DeWaard, to form DeWaard & Bode. Over the years, their company’s focus shifted to solely selling and servicing major appliances. They quickly became the leading retailer in the area and earned the title “The Appliance Giants.”


Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.