Mount Vernon Birth Center has been an institution in Skagit County since the late 1970s. It’s a freestanding birth center offering comprehensive, heart-centered midwifery care in the Mount Vernon Birth Center as well as at home.

“We see you through pregnancy, birth and postpartum,” said Angie Hotz. “Come and birth in our beautiful facility located in downtown Mount Vernon.”


