Mount Vernon Birth Center has been an institution in Skagit County since the late 1970s. It’s a freestanding birth center offering comprehensive, heart-centered midwifery care in the Mount Vernon Birth Center as well as at home.
“We see you through pregnancy, birth and postpartum,” said Angie Hotz. “Come and birth in our beautiful facility located in downtown Mount Vernon.”
Angie, a licensed midwife, is the current owner. After a brief closure in 2022, she purchased the facility in November 2022 and reopened it in January 2023.
Hundreds of babies have been born at MVBC. With its modern yet comfortable home-like atmosphere with large tubs and other accommodations, MVBC is the perfect place to give birth. Mothers receive one-on-one care given by midwives in a peaceful setting.
“We want you to feel empowered through this experience,” said Angie. “Skin-to-skin with your baby right away and delayed cord-clamping are automatic. Eating, drinking and moving around freely during labor and birth are also encouraged.”
Angie continued, “We offer shared decision-making with our clients and invite your family to be a part of your care as much as you would like them to be.”
Mount Vernon Birth Center is located in the same building as the Skagit Family Health Clinic. Office hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Most insurance plans, including Apple Health, are accepted.
Angie Hotz, LM, CPM | Mount Vernon Birth Center | 916 S. 3rd Street,
