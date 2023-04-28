The Face of House Painting - image
Buy Now

Details LLC is a full-service painting company that thrives on producing the best performance jobs possible.

Owner Derrick Geffe and his crew focus on the details to utilize superb quality, solutions and equipment to provide exceptional and competitively priced paint jobs.


Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.