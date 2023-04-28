The Face of Individualized Chiropractic Care

Anacortes Chiropractic Care has focused on individualized healthcare for more than 50 years.
Robert Houston first established the chiropractic center in 1970 and retired in 2020; his stepson, Derek Klier, joined the practice in 2015 and continues to serve Anacortes and many surrounding communities.
As chiropractor and owner of Anacortes Chiropractic Center, Dr. Derek Klier focuses on individualized healthcare. He offers multiple techniques and modalities to benefit patients. He helps patients by focusing on treating the cause of particular symptoms and helps assist the body to function and perform better.
Derek didn’t become a chiropractor immediately after college graduation. Instead, with his focus in kinesiology and athletic performance, his career focused on strength and conditioning coaching. For 11 years, he worked with people of various ages and abilities, from youth to geriatric populations, from little leaguers to elite-level collegiate and professional athletes. This prior work experience has been impactful as a chiropractor.
“At the end of the day, it comes down to being able to perform and function better,” he said. “Whether on a court, a field or activities of daily living around the house, my focus is to help each individual perform and function better.”
As an experienced chiropractor, Derek said he has found that each individual patient has his or her own “recipe.” Derek utilizes a wide range of multiple techniques and modalities to care for patients and using what works best for that individual.
“Each patient responds differently to different modalities and techniques that chiropractic provides,” he explained. “We want each patient to have successful outcomes.”
In addition to compassion and care, superior service is another priority at Anacortes Chiropractic Center.
“Providing genuine healthcare that includes empathy, intuition, knowledge and understanding to my community is everything,” he said. “I’m extremely fortunate to serve the community in which I was raised. Thank you to Anacortes and our many surrounding communities for giving us the opportunity to serve you since 1970.”
Anacortes Chiropractic Center is accepting new patients. For information, call 360-293-6611.
Anacortes Chiropractic Center is open Mondays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Wednesdays 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursdays 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Fridays 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Derek A. Klier, BS, PES, DC | Anacortes Chiropractic Center | 1017 7th Street, Anacortes | 360-293-6611
