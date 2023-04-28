The Face of Lumber - image
Sound Cedar Lumber opened in a tiny building in Conway in 1980. As the business grew, the owners decided to expand the business 20 years later and moved into the current location on Cedardale Road.

Robert Desmarais, a salesman for the company at that time, took over the business in 2018. Since then, he’s turned the business into the success it is today.


