Sound Cedar Lumber opened in a tiny building in Conway in 1980. As the business grew, the owners decided to expand the business 20 years later and moved into the current location on Cedardale Road.
Robert Desmarais, a salesman for the company at that time, took over the business in 2018. Since then, he’s turned the business into the success it is today.
Today, Sound Cedar Lumber is owned by Robert and Kris Desmarais. The business specializes in Western Red Cedar products but also offers a variety of building materials for homeowners to complete their projects. In addition to Cedar, customers can find other types of lumber such as Doug Fir timbers, Japanese Cedar, Alaskan Yellow Cedar, pressure-treated Hem-Fir, Mahogany, IPE, etc. Sound Cedar works with many suppliers both local and around the world to be able to offer customers things like pre-built cedar fence panels and split rail fencing, metal roofing and siding, Allura fiber cement board siding, Deckorators composite decking, aluminum railings, Big Green Egg, multiple types of wood stain, fasteners, and so much more
Sound Cedar Lumber has such a wide variety of products that Skagit Valley customers are continually impressed by not only the large inventory but also prices which are usually lower than big-box stores.
“We have an 8,000-square-foot showroom and 14,000-square-foot warehouse that are both bursting with inventory,” said Robert. “We welcome customers to come and take a tour. We’re confident they’ll be impressed by our large inventories of so many different products.”
Customers are also complimentary of Sound Cedar Lumber’s staff, who are always helpful, knowledgeable and provide excellent customer service.
“We believe in creating lasting relationships,” said Robert. “In order to do that, our staff cares and wants to make our customers happy. We’re always listening to our customers’ needs.”
Robert has worked in retail for almost 50 years in the Skagit Valley area. During that time, he and his wife have helped the community in numerous ways, including donating to more than 30 non-profit organizations last year alone.
“We work with and help to promote our fellow businesses,” he said. “We are Skagit Valley!”
Sound Center Lumber is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sound Cedar Lumber | 2600 Cedardale Road, Mount Vernon | 360-424-4548 | SoundCedar.com
