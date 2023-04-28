The Face of Oral Surgery - image
Dr. Blake Perry has worked in the dental industry for two decades. He’s owned his Mount Vernon dental office for 15 years.

Perry Family Dentistry provides all-inclusive dental experiences. The full-service dental office offers an extensive list of services, including cleanings and fillings, children’s dentistry, veneers, professional teeth whitening, dentures, smile design, extractions, metal-free fillings, Invisalign, nightguards and dental implants.


