Dr. Blake Perry has worked in the dental industry for two decades. He’s owned his Mount Vernon dental office for 15 years.
Perry Family Dentistry provides all-inclusive dental experiences. The full-service dental office offers an extensive list of services, including cleanings and fillings, children’s dentistry, veneers, professional teeth whitening, dentures, smile design, extractions, metal-free fillings, Invisalign, nightguards and dental implants.
Dr. Perry cares for his patients, from providing routine cleanings to oral surgery. But his skills and experience exceed most dentists.
What makes Dr. Perry different is that he can perform almost any dental procedure with skill and ease. His patients do not need to be referred to an oral surgeon or another office. He has advanced training to do all types of dentistry in one place, even Invisalign (clear braces).
Dr. Perry and his team’s combined years of experience in dentistry, innovative services, professionalism and dedication ensure the dental clinic is a success.
“What makes us different is how comprehensive our office is,” he said. “This streamlines any dental project you’re facing and gives you confidence that one person can manage all of your needs.”
Other things, like the in-office dental lab and sedation option, also set Perry Family Dentistry apart from their competitors.
Patients who have dental concerns should contact the award-winning Perry Family Dentistry team to schedule their first appointment.
