Diane Fox has worked with the hearing impaired for more than 30 years. When she opened All About Hearing in May 2003, her intention was to treat her patients like she wanted her mother to be treated: with the sincerest care, compassion and respect possible.
“Hearing loss is unique to each individual and so are their needs and expectations,” said Diane. “We’re also better able to fit our patients’ expectations, budgets and lifestyle than our competitors.”
All About Hearing is the last independent hearing clinic in Skagit Clinic. Because the business is independent and not guided by big-box stores or singular manufacturers, this allows Diane and her staff to make the best recommendations for each of their patients. They offer the highest quality hearing devices along with the best customer service in Skagit Valley. In addition, they make custom ear plugs for swimming and sleeping, and musicians’ ear monitors.
All About Hearing is a family business. Diane’s son Steven works alongside her as a board-certified hearing specialist and helps to treat patients.
“It honestly doesn’t get better than working with my son,” said Diane. “My grandson Lucas, 10, also wants to work with his dad when he gets older.”
One thing that makes All About Hearing especially unique is that Diane is also hearing impaired and wears hearing aids.
When Diane isn’t working, she volunteers around the county as a Kiwanian. She’s also a rabid Seahawks fan.
All About Hearing is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
