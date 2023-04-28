The Face of Quality Hearing - image
Diane Fox has worked with the hearing impaired for more than 30 years. When she opened All About Hearing in May 2003, her intention was to treat her patients like she wanted her mother to be treated: with the sincerest care, compassion and respect possible.

“Hearing loss is unique to each individual and so are their needs and expectations,” said Diane. “We’re also better able to fit our patients’ expectations, budgets and lifestyle than our competitors.”


