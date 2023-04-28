Village Concepts of Sedro-Woolley: Country Meadow Village brings retirement to life every day for their residents. They offer a wide variety of events and activities to promote lifelong learning and enjoyment.
“We have an amazing group of employees dedicated to our residents,” said David Bricka, program director. “Many have been with Country Meadow Village for more than 10 years.”
The retirement community offers assisted and independent living for everyone in a peaceful, countryside setting.
Village Concepts was started by Bill Brown more than 50 years ago. The thirteen communities located in Washington are still managed by the Brown family.
Under the Brown family’s ownership, Country Meadow Village opened in 1993. As part of the three-generation family-owned business, Country Meadow Village treats their residents like family.
“We have no delineation between our assisted and independent residents,” said David. “Everyone can gather to celebrate all our events and activities together.”
David has been Country Meadow Village’s program director for over 14 years. He always makes sure the community, which is everyone’s home, is festively decorated for all seasons of the year. Last Christmas, more than 17,000 lights glowed inside and out. For Independence Day, the place is festooned with flags, bandanas and a custom-created “Welcome, Loggerodeo” banner over the entrance portico to celebrate Sedro-Woolley’s oldest continuous 4th of July celebration in Washington. There are so many other fun activities including the patriotic door-decorating contest for all residents. Sedro-Woolley’s mayor serves as guest judge for the event. Winners are announced at the annual root beer float social held in the courtyard.
Country Meadows Village is hosting the multi-chamber after-hours event in September 2023 to celebrate their 30th anniversary.
It’s obvious that David and all of the staff work hard to ensure all residents feel like they’re truly part of the Country Meadow Village family.
One thing many Skagit Valley residents don’t realize is that Country Meadow Village houses the satellite branch of the Sedro-Woolley Museum.
Village Concepts of Sedro-Woolley: Country Meadow Village | 1501 Collins Road, Sedro-Woolley
