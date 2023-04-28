Tides of Anacortes was founded by Jennifer Mann in 2015, initially as a boutique for women to find comfortable and stylish clothes and shoes for their active lifestyles. The boutique’s name was inspired by the metaphor of how life is always changing and moving, similar to how tides come and go.
It’s the ultimate boutique … a place that feels relaxed, comfortable and welcoming. The focus of the shop is to provide high-quality clothing and shoes that are fashionable and comfortable as well as beautiful accessories to complete an outfit. All these items will effortlessly translate from outdoor chic to easy elegance and ageless style.
Tides of Anacortes is the perfect boutique for any shopping adventure. The business is located right in the heart of downtown historic Anacortes. The shop is all about the experience in the store. It is beautifully organized and easy to navigate as customers search for that perfect outfit or something for someone special.
The shop has expanded to include a wide variety of selections for both women and men. The staff are excited to include unique home and gift items by fabulous lines. Some of the many brands available at the boutique include Liverpool, Tribal, Habitat, Ilse Jacobsen, Eileen Fisher, Masai of Copenhagen, Kinross Cashmere, Lilla P, Blundstone, Merrell, OluKai, Sofft, Taos, BedStu, Tommy Bahama, Pendleton, Fjallraven, Nora Fleming, Lori Mitchell, Lafco Candles and Himalayan Candles.
“We work hard to curate a wide variety of lines from around the world that provide stylish, comfortable and travel-ready clothing and shoes,” said Jennifer. “We continue to search for quality, unique and sustainable lines to add to our collections.”
The talented team at Tides of Anacortes are experienced stylists who are always eager to help customers find the perfect outfit or gift. Tides has begun offering personal styling appointments for their customers. This is a personal way to work with someone on their wardrobe, closet and lifestyle needs.
At Tides, the goal is to be a one-stop shop for women, men and home with an experience that leaves one feeling happy about themselves and what they have found. The business is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
