Tides of Anacortes was founded by Jennifer Mann in 2015, initially as a boutique for women to find comfortable and stylish clothes and shoes for their active lifestyles. The boutique’s name was inspired by the metaphor of how life is always changing and moving, similar to how tides come and go.

It’s the ultimate boutique … a place that feels relaxed, comfortable and welcoming. The focus of the shop is to provide high-quality clothing and shoes that are fashionable and comfortable as well as beautiful accessories to complete an outfit. All these items will effortlessly translate from outdoor chic to easy elegance and ageless style.


