MotorWorks Northwest Inc. started in 1986 in Mount Vernon and then moved to Burlington for several years. In 2016, the business made its final return to the city of Mount Vernon. The business reformed as a partnership in 2000 and is owned by Ken, Teri and Nick Engberg.
Ken Engberg is the founder, general manager and lead service advisor for the business. Nick is shop foreman, lead master technician and is AC certified. Teri is the business’s service writer, bookkeeper, and human resources and advertising director.
The family-owned-and-operated business is a general automotive repair and maintenance shop that also does engines and transmissions.
“We are here to help our customers understand the repairs they need,” said Teri. “Our mission is to educate our Mount Vernon drivers about proposed automotive repairs and maintenance to keep them on the road as long as possible with few problems.”
The MotorWorks Northwest staff checks for recalls and uses the latest technology to service and diagnose vehicles. They prioritize based on each individual vehicle.
“We are a well-established, generational business, with long-time customers who have kids who have grown up and become our customers as well,” said Teri. “We try to use integrity when giving quotes on jobs. We are not an ‘oil well.’ We do oil service for our regular clients because it’s necessary.”
The business has a large parking area, plenty of comfortable seating, clean restroom, and WIFI.
Teri said they appreciate their customers and also try to utilize customers’ businesses and services when possible.
“We buy from and support local businesses,” she said.
MotorWorks Northwest Inc. is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
