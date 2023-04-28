The Faces of Auto Repair - image
MotorWorks Northwest Inc. started in 1986 in Mount Vernon and then moved to Burlington for several years. In 2016, the business made its final return to the city of Mount Vernon. The business reformed as a partnership in 2000 and is owned by Ken, Teri and Nick Engberg.

Ken Engberg is the founder, general manager and lead service advisor for the business. Nick is shop foreman, lead master technician and is AC certified. Teri is the business’s service writer, bookkeeper, and human resources and advertising director.


