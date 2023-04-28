Jerry Smith Chevrolet has a rich history that is deeply rooted in Anacortes yet has since expanded to two counties and three dealerships.
It all started back in the early 1900s when the Standard Oil station was located in downtown Anacortes. Eventually, that business became Seaside Chevrolet, a one-car showroom. Jerry Smith bought that dealership in the early 1990s. He then developed the Reservation Road property in 1994 to what is now Jerry Smith Chevrolet in Anacortes.
Through the years, Smith diversified his brand to include Kia and added two more dealerships, Jerry Smith Kia in Burlington and Smith Kia of Bellingham. He eventually diversified ownership as well with Skagit Valley local Connor Ryan. Ryan joined Jerry Smith Chevrolet as the finance officer in April 2002. He recalls there were many seven-day work weeks and 12-hour days when he first began his career at the dealership. But his hard work paid off seven years later when Smith offered him a 10% partnership at the new Bellingham Kia dealership. In 2016, that partnership increased to 50% ownership.
Today, Smith and Ryan are both owners of the three dealerships with Ryan serving as the dealer operator. He is the face customers will most likely see in the showrooms, as well as at many local fundraisers, school functions and sporting events as an active member of the Burlington Mid-day Rotary and active parent alongside his wife Alyssa to two busy teens.
Over the years, partners Smith and Ryan have worked together to grow the three dealerships. They also navigated through the recession, which gave them the tools needed to guide their businesses through the pandemic. Fortunately, the dealerships sustained through the challenges to become even stronger businesses.
Team Jerry Smith’s award-winning, friendly and knowledgeable sales teams work with customers to ensure their buying experiences are exceptional.
“We offer a great selection of new and pre-owned vehicles at our three Jerry Smith Automotive dealerships,” said Ryan. “We’re always committed to making our customers’ visits to our dealerships easy and hassle-free. We want to be ‘at your service’ for a lifetime.”
Also, the skilled service technicians use industry-leading equipment to tackle everything from routine maintenance to installing parts. With their expertise, professionalism and strong commitment to customers, it’s clear why Jerry Smith Automotive’s three dealerships in Skagit and Whatcom Counties share a combined mission: to provide automotive solutions for all, whether in service or sales. Their longstanding history provides the promise that they’re always here for their community.
Jerry Smith Automotive | Jerry Smith Kia Burlington – 360-707-2468 | Jerry Smith Chevrolet of Anacortes 877-205-9212 | Smith Kia of Bellingham – 360-715-3455 | JerrySmithCars.com
