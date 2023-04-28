A retreat room, dry infrared sauna, multiple styling stations … the pampering possibilities are endless at Spero Skin Spa Salon.
Tamera Pearson opened the business in 2016, and it’s grown to become the largest day spa and salon in Skagit County.
Tamera has worked for more than 15 years in the skin care industry. She’s gained knowledge and expertise in all aspects of skin. Since graduating with her master’s degree in esthetics and obtaining her instructor license for teaching, she continues her education with post-graduate courses and seminars.
Many services for skin and hair are offered at Spero Skin Spa Salon: paramedical skin revision, jet plasma, Botox and fillers, Body Work, lash extensions, full-service hair salon, manicures and pedicures, infrared sauna, and much more.
Clients who visit the salon choose from a full-service menu, including cuts, color services, hair restoration, extensions, men’s barbering services, and more. The stylists are extensively educated and ensure their clients receive the highest quality services available.
Those who visit the spa should expect to be paired with a highly educated esthetician to receive premium professional treatments. Spero’s estheticians feel that educating their clients on their skin is one of the most important aspects of their job, so they share their deep understanding of how pigmentation, adult acne and premature aging can affect one’s skin, self-esteem and even confidence.
“We are a unique skincare clinic and salon which offers the very best in advanced skincare, haircare, and products by certified estheticians, stylists and a certified injector/nurse practitioner in a relaxing spa environment,” said Tamera. “With cutting-edge equipment and products, our goal is to make sure each of our clients receives personalized cosmetic treatments.”
Tamera added, “What truly makes Spero special is our wide range of services and expertise with beautiful results, all done by our friendly and talented staff.”
Spero Skin Spa Salon is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Spero Skin Spa Salon | 1400 Riverside Drive, Ste A, Mount Vernon | 360-899-5105 | SperoSkin.com
