Skagit Habitat for Humanity’s mission is simple and accomplished by constructing affordable homes for hardworking and deserving families, advocating for affordable, fair and just housing policies; providing training and access to resources to help families succeed in their transition into homeownership; and improving living conditions often improves health issues and prevents poverty.
The local organization was formed in 1994 to address the critical need for affordable housing in Skagit County. Since that time, Skagit Habitat for Humanity has built one to two homes for hardworking families each year. The organization celebrated in 2015 as the first Habitat family made their last payment on their mortgage.
Habitat for Humanity International was founded in 1976 in Americus, Ga. The nonprofit organization was founded on the concept of “partnership housing” whereby those in need of adequate shelter work side by side with volunteers to build decent affordable houses.
For nearly 50 years, the Christian housing organization has grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries.
Habitat for Humanity has demonstrated that through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to advocate for affordable housing, everyone can help families succeed in building better lives for themselves.
The local Affiliate organization is currently working to build homes 41-45 in Skagit County. For the first time in Skagit Habitat for Humanity’s history, the plan is to build four homes in one year. These four homes in Mount Vernon will be complete by March 2024, and then they plan to build five in Anacortes. They are partnering with the City of Anacortes to achieve this as the city leases a plot of land to Habitat. More than 80 families and 272 residents have now been served.
Skagit Habitat for Humanity has its own store, the Skagit Habitat Store, which is the biggest contributor to accomplishing the organization’s mission of building homes. All sales and donated items to the store help directly with the accomplishment of building more affordable homes for low-income residents of Skagit County. The store has many items for sale, including furniture, household items, building materials and more.
Skagit Habitat Store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Skagit Habitat for Humanity | 1022 Riverside Drive, Mount Vernon | 360-428-9402 | SkagitHabitat.com
