They’re more than a childcare facility. They truly love helping kids to achieve their developmental milestones.
The Learning Ladder Child Development Center takes great pride in providing the area’s children with a caring, nurturing and educational environment. The center’s team of skilled teachers encourages kids to meet appropriate developmental milestones while still having plenty of fun.
Mike and Michelle Moser opened The Learning Ladder Child Development Center in December 1996. They focus on early childhood education and childcare for children six weeks to 12 years. They provide individualized attention, personal interaction, sensory stimulation, and individualized daily reports. There are infant, toddler and preschool programs for children ages 3 through 5, with a child-based curriculum, music and movement. Before- and after-school care is also available for children in school as well as summer camp programs and school-break programs.
The Mosers and their staff have cared for the Skagit County area’s children for nearly 30 years. The family-owned educational center also has long-term employees, with some working there almost 20 years.
The Learning Ladder Child Development Center staff are fully licensed, bonded and insured experts who are prepared to welcome kids to the fun, educational and nurturing environment. Parents are welcome to schedule a tour of the center.
The center’s current director is actually a former Learning Ladder student herself! In fact, there are many second-generation kids who now come to the learning center.
“That goes to show you that we truly care about our families, and we have built lasting friendships,” said Mike. “Our longevity in the community and relationships we build with our families are equally important to us.”
The Learning Ladder Child Development Center is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
