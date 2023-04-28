The locally owned Blue Cow Carwash has kept Skagit County clean for nearly 20 years.
The two locations, owned by Larry and Amber Nelson, have an automatic express tunnel with four different levels of washes. Monthly membership options give customers the option to wash their car once daily every day for the month at either location. Free vacuuming and self-serve bays are also available.
“It’s important that all of our customers drive away with a clean car and a great experience,” said Larry. “Our awesome staff is trained to provide customers with the best experience possible while also ensuring their cars come out clean.”
Larry, a lifetime Anacortes local and general contractor with more than 30 years of experience, broke ground on the Anacortes car wash in 2005. Ten years later, the couple purchased and reopened the Mount Vernon car wash in 2018 after a massive renovation to the existing property.
The family is opening a third Blue Cow Carwash soon.
Larry has served as a board member of the Western Carwash Association for years, which has allowed the family to maintain trends in the industry and regularly upgrade equipment and evaluate the carwash systems to ensure customers receive the most modernized, efficient car wash experiences.
The hard-working family is committed to their businesses. Amber was a driving force in helping with the business early on, while Larry’s daughter Rachel worked there while in high school and returned to the family business full-time a decade later.
“We strive to be the best car wash in Skagit Valley and surrounding areas,” said Rachel. “Having multiple sites across Skagit Valley allows our loyal customers to fully utilize our services and their monthly memberships.”
The family loves giving back to their community, including local charities, organizations and youth sports leagues.
