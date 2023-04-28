Rolfson’s Home Furnishings is a family-owned-and-operated business that has served Skagit Valley and Island communities for more than 40 years. It’s the place where customers find comfortable and quality furniture in a welcoming environment.
Jim Rolfson, patriarch of Rolfson’s Home Furnishings, started his business at the current site in July 1979. After Jim passed away, Brian took over ownership.
Rolfson’s Home Furnishings is a third-generation family business. Jim’s son and daughter, Brian and Pam, along with Brian’s son Kyle, work at the business. The family’s local roots go even deeper: they are all Mount Vernon High School graduates (go Bulldogs!) and still reside in Mount Vernon.
The business is Skagit Valley’s exclusive LaZBoy Comfort Studio. When Rolfson’s converted to a LaZBoy Comfort Studio, they revitalized the interior and exterior of the building. The exterior clock tower is a landmark for the business.
Rolfson’s Home Furnishings carries a full line of LaZBoy products including recliners, sofas, sleepers, sectionals and motion/reclining furniture which all still proudly carries the “Made in America” tag. They also carry a variety of coffee tables, end tables, chair sides and lamps to complement the furnishings of one’s home.
Rolfson’s Home Furnishings is not an “A to Z store.” They don’t have dining or bedroom furniture, but they do have friendly and knowledgeable staff who are specialists and provide design assistance with the Design Center. They also do custom orders in a timely manner.
Brian stresses the importance of giving back through community service. He served as port commissioner for 12 years in the 1990s.
Rolfson’s Home Furnishings is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
