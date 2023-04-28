Dr. Blake Perry is known for implant and cosmetic dentistry. What makes him different – and is the key to his success – is the in-depth relationships he has with his clients. He takes the time to listen to their needs and get to know them.
Dr. Perry has owned his dental office for 15 years and has more than 20 years of experience in the industry.
When it comes to cosmetic and aesthetic dentistry, Dr. Perry gives his patients exactly what they want by using advanced technology and his extensive experience.
“Success in cosmetic dentistry is giving patients exactly what they want because it’s so personal,” said Dr. Perry. “This is what makes the ‘Smile Test Drive’ so special. Patients get to feel the color and shape of their new teeth. It allows them to get closer to where they want to go before taking the leap. We’ve had a lot of experience with it.”
Perry Family Dentistry has an in-office dental lab. This is important because the staff can complete premium crowns in a single appointment, and smile transformations can also be completed in one visit. Both of these factors are very unique for a dentist office.
For those patients who experience dental anxiety, there are sedation options at Perry Family Dentistry.
“Sedation dentistry is hard to find outside of Seattle,” said Dr. Perry. “Sedation is normally only found in specialty clinics and oral surgery. We have that right here in Mount Vernon!”
Dr. Perry has been involved in the Kois Center, an evidence-based dental teaching center in Seattle, and with international groups of implant dentists and CEREC Doctors Education in Arizona.
“All of these efforts have a way of making all types of dentistry easy to explain,” said Dr. Perry. “These world-class dentists have been fundamental to my success.”
When Dr. Perry isn’t working at his office, he gives back to his community. He’s been doing that for about 10 years. He provides free dentistry services to domestic violence survivors through the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, to nurses during the pandemic, and in a remote area of Nicaragua with Circle of Empowerment.
