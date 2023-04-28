The Face of Oral Surgery - image
Dr. Blake Perry is known for implant and cosmetic dentistry. What makes him different – and is the key to his success – is the in-depth relationships he has with his clients. He takes the time to listen to their needs and get to know them.

Dr. Perry has owned his dental office for 15 years and has more than 20 years of experience in the industry.


