Skagit Valley Herald started in 1884. So much has changed in that 139 years. Simple slogans for advertising in the 1800s have transformed into sophisticated full portfolios of digital agency solutions in the 21st century.
As a part of Adams Publishing Group, the SVH digital media services team offers a full portfolio of digital marketing services. Many local businesses aren’t even aware of these services and how they can positively impact their businesses.
SVH’s digital media services offer a complete line-up of digital marketing solutions. These include website display ads, programmatic ads, SEO, PPC, targeted email marketing, OTT and CTV, Digital Out of Home, podcasts, targeted YouTube videos, video creation, targeted social media options, and so much more.
“Our legacy of being the trusted source of local news and information is still very important to our brand,” said Jennifer Brown, Advertising Sales Manager for Skagit Publishing. “But our brand is now so much bigger than that. We can now help local businesses in so many other ways than publishing their ads in our newspapers and on local websites.”
Since the onset of the internet, newspapers have evolved from a print-centric sales team into a team of experienced multi-media account executives. Teams are trained to provide creative, integrated digital solutions for local businesses and organizations.
If Skagit Valley business owners and managers can dream it, SVH’s digital media services team can create it!
“Our priority is getting results for the businesses we work with,” said Jennifer. “We are local with a global reach.”
Jennifer said the team handles campaigns ranging from $500 to $20,000 per month.
“We offer so much more than just our local print and digital website audiences,” she said. “From large to small, we can help. Skagit Publishing is truly a full-service digital agency.”
Regardless of clients’ target markets and demographics, SVH’s digital media services provide solutions to reach audiences, wherever they are in Skagit County or beyond.
The team’s Multi-Media Sales Executives are well-trained, knowledgeable, hard-working and dedicated. They pursue emerging opportunities in the digital world.
Jennifer said nothing is more satisfying “than working with a client, understanding their needs, developing a digital marketing strategy and achieving great results for the client.”
SVH’s Multi-Media Account Executives include Katie Sundermeyer, Kathy Schultz, Mallory Jordan and Carrie Paulson.
SVH Digital Media Services | 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon | 360-424-3251 | GoSkagit.com
