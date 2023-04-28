Locally owned and operated Aaction Excavating Inc. has proudly served Skagit County with excavating and trucking services for more than 20 years.
Owner Ian Pocock started the business in 2002. At the time, he had 11 years of experience in the industry. Ian and wife Shalyce run the day-to-day operations of the family-owned business.
Aaction Excavating’s services are extensive. They complete site prep, whether it’s a small or large job. Their road building services include utilities, trucking, septic installation and repairs, sand and gravel, equipment hauling, drainage, clearing, demolition, rock hammering, and pipe installation. They are certified in HDPE, erosion control and brush cutting.
In addition, Aaction Excavating’s septic systems are constructed with the highest quality products, attention to detail and assurance that the system works properly for years to come.
The Pococks have made a commitment when they opened their business to provide the highest quality of work with the most cost-effective results.
Aaction Excavating’s owners and employee were born and raised in Skagit County. They believe in taking care of their community.
“You can depend on us to provide the necessary equipment and technical expertise to safely and efficiently get the job done while maintaining the greatest respect for your property,” said Ian. “We also promise honesty, integrity and excellent value.”
In fact, customers are assured the highest standard on schedule completion, from the cost-effective process from start to finish to the guarantee that the final product exceeds expectations.
The residential and commercial excavation business serves all of Skagit Valley. They’re open Monday through Friday and weekends by appointment.
