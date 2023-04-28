Perry Family Dentistry offers an all-inclusive dental experience. The full-service dental office offers everything from routine cleanings and fillings to complete smile transformations.
The clinic’s mission is to stay devoted to excellence in dentistry and to maintain patients’ trust and compassion.
Perry Family Dentistry uses the latest technology to provide a state-of-the-art experience for patients. Extensive services include full-service dentistry, children’s dentistry, veneers, professional teeth whitening, dentures, smile design, extractions, metal-free fillings, Invisalign, nightguards and dental implants.
Dr. Blake Perry opened his dental office in 2008. But the office is one of the oldest known dental practices in the Skagit Valley. Dr. William “Joe” Brummitt opened the original clinic in Burlington in 1962. Though the location has moved three times over the years, patients have followed.
Dr. Perry specializes in cosmetic dentistry, veneers and dental implants.
For anyone who is looking for a special customer-service experience in the Skagit Valley, then Perry Family Dentistry may be just the right fit. The team puts extra effort into building great relationships with customers and takes the time to get to know them personally.
Perry Family Dentistry’s team plays a big part in the clinic’s success. They have many years of combined experience in dentistry and have worked together for years.
Perry Family Dentistry prides itself on providing innovative services, including the best of modern technology. They have two things other area dentist offices do not have: an in-house dental lab, which means the staff can do premium crowns or smile transformations in a single visit, and sedation dentistry. Patients who suffer from dental anxiety are appreciative of this option.
Overall, the dentistry team’s goal is to advance their understanding of technology and deliver the most comfortable experience possible through training and teamwork.
“Our customers mean everything to us,” said Dr. Perry. “We have a really high level of trust and closeness with our clients, which makes us different.”
Dr. Perry also works with patients through virtual consultations where clients ask questions and attach a photo of their smile through an online form. He then records a video message response with answers and returns that to clients usually within 24 to 48 hours.
Anyone who has a dental concern or wants to improve their smile should contact the award-winning Perry Family Dentistry team to schedule their free virtual consultation or first appointment.
