Mount Vernon Carpet One Floor & Home is a locally owned and family-operated business in the heart of Skagit County. The woman-owned company is proudly run by Debbie Monetti, Lisa Newman and Nicole Monetti. The business was first opened more than four decades ago in 1978, by Don Wetsch. Don was later joined by Tom Brown, who became his business partner.
Lisa Newman and Debbie Monetti (Don’s daughter) were childhood friends who grew up together riding the school bus and picking strawberries at Mike and Jean’s Berry Farm. Lisa was hired in Mount Vernon Carpet One’s office in 1986 and quickly became immensely important to the business, training with Tom in operations.
Debbie moved to the East Coast after college but returned to join the family business in 1992. She was mentored by her father, Don, who taught her all he could about the industry and business. When Don retired in 2003, Debbie bought out her father’s interest.
When Tom retired in 2007, Lisa purchased his half of the business. After years of friendship, Debbie and Lisa became business partners. In 2017, Debbie’s daughter Nicole began working at the store part-time. After a few weeks, Nicole was hooked on the culture and decided to pursue a career in the flooring industry. She purchased a portion of her mother’s share of the business in 2021. In 2022, Nicole’s husband Joe started working in the business after working previously in the flooring industry.
Nicole and Joe plan to continue the legacy that Grandpa Don started while continuing to provide unmatched industry expertise, superior customer service and quality installations for generations to come.
At Mount Vernon Carpet One, customers can choose from many styles of flooring, including carpet, laminate, luxury vinyl tile and plank, tile and natural stone, cork, and hardwood. The business also offers flooring installation, custom cabinetry, window coverings, slab countertops, laminate countertops and interior design services. All Carpet One branded products receive the Beautiful Guarantee which means if for any reason customers don’t love their Carpet One product, it will be replaced for free.
“We’re part of the largest flooring cooperative in the world,” said Nicole. “What does that mean? It means that each Carpet One store is individually owned and operated, but collaborates with more than 1,000 other Carpet One stores to leverage tremendous buying power, exclusive products and industry-leading guarantees in the flooring marketplace.”
She said the most important priority in their business is people.
“From staff, to installers, all the way to our clients and the community we serve, we believe that when we take care of people, the business and reputation will follow.”
Many staff are long-term employees of the business, and with that comes excellent customer service, extensive knowledge and expertise in understanding the industry.
“We know what is important to our clients because it is what is important to us,” said Nicole. “Great quality products, unmatched expertise, quality installation and a simplified buying experience – we’re always working toward these goals!”
Mount Vernon Carpet One Floor & Home is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Mount Vernon Carpet One Floor & Home | 400 W. Fir Street, Mount Vernon | 360-336-6533 | mvcarpetone.com
