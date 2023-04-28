It’s all about a different quality of fresh … daily!
That’s the motto at Skagit’s Own Fish Market, located on Highway 20 in Burlington.
Fishing has been a way of life for Eric and Tana Skaugrud and their family, spanning three generations over more than 50 years. Eric started his fishing career in 1988 in the Bering Sea longlining for halibut and black cod. To be closer to his family, he left the Bering Sea to fish off the coast of Washington for Dungeness crab. When one of their neighbors noticed the crab pots in their yard, he asked to buy some of their catch. It wasn’t long before their fish gained a reputation in the neighborhood.
That humble beginning turned into something much bigger when Eric and Tana opened Skagit’s Own Fish Market in 1998. The couple’s goal was to bring a fisherman’s quality of fresh seafood to Skagit Valley, and they’ve certainly achieved that. Skagit’s Own Fish Market is a well-respected locally owned and operated business that offers the finest of Pacific seafood and other home-grown produce. In fact, about 70% of the grocery items available at Skagit’s Own Fish Market are locally sourced.
The market’s products include fresh fish daily; Dungeness Crab; oysters; clams; mussels; scallops; shrimp; prawns; smoked and pickled fish; fresh ceviche and Poke daily; European foods; and local specialty food items like Dapper Dan’s Chutney, Gil’s Gourmet oils and olives, Skagit’s Best Salsa, Trilby’s BBQ sauces and rubs, Ekone smoked oysters and mussels, Island Trollers Albacore tuna, Walden Lane Gourmet olive oils, balsamic vinegars, and spices.
A fresh seafood lunch is even served, where customers can order take-out of Dungeness crab sandwiches, lobster rolls, fresh fish sandwiches, oyster hoagies, spicy prawn sandwiches and much more.
Skagit’s Own Fish Market is a full-service local fish market coupled with personal and knowledgeable service which chain stores can’t even hope to equal.
Skagit’s Own Fish Market is open Monday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with lunch served until 4:30 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with lunch served until 3:00 p.m.
Skagit’s Own Fish Market | 18042 Highway 20, Burlington | 360-707-2722 | SkagitFish.com
