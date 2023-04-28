John Piazza Jr. Construction & Remodeling, Inc. is a full-service general contracting company which builds custom homes, spec homes, remodels and additions, commercial properties, tenant improvements, multi-family, developments, and insurance restorations.
John began working full-time in 1989 in the construction field at his father’s company, Piazza Construction, Inc., where he helped to build hundreds of homes, office buildings, a medical center, apartment buildings, retirement centers and a mini storage complex. He was involved with land developments equaling more than 100 lots. In 2001, he was named president.
In 2012, John and his wife Kim opened their own company, John Piazza Jr. Construction & Remodeling, Inc., which they own and operate together.
The couple’s mission is to maintain the highest level of professionalism, integrity and honesty in their relationships with clients.
“Our objective is to provide the highest level of quality construction services at fair and competitive prices,” said Kim. “This ensures the longevity of our company through repeat and referral business achieved by client satisfaction in all areas including timeliness, attention to detail and service-minded attitudes.”
One thing that sets the team apart from competitors is the strength of their personnel: they have more than 100 years of combined experience in the construction industry.
Their experienced team walk clients through the building process, from design to completion. Their project managers have extensive building experience in all facets of construction.
“Our employees are an amazing group of people,” said Kim. “Some have been with us since day one and before. They often tell us they stay because of the family atmosphere and the care we show toward them. Our son Jordan, a certified welder, has been working for us since he was 16 and full-time after he finished school. We are truly a family business.”
John and Kim deeply care for and give back to the community in which they both grew up. They’re members of the Mount Vernon and Burlington Chambers of Commerce and founding members of Burlington Mid-Day Rotary Club. They’re big supporters of the community’s youth; they donate and sponsor many events including the Boys and Girls Club, the Daddy Daughter Dance, and the Mom & Son Skate Night for the Burlington Parks. They are supporters of student events and sporting events at Sedro-Woolley High, Burlington Edison High, and Mount Vernon High as well as local club teams. They support local community theater such as Theater Arts Guild and META where their daughter Lauren spent many years performing. They’re heavily involved in the Skagit Island County Builders Association where Kim has served on the board since 2017 and as president, treasurer and currently vice president. She is a founding member of One Community One Family, a charity to benefit cancer patients in the Skagit County area.
John Piazza Jr. Construction & Remodeling, Inc. | 224 Stewart Road Suite 130, Mount Vernon | 360-424-3547 | PiazzaConst.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.