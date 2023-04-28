The Faces of General Practice Law - image
Buy Now

David D. Lowell’s roots run deep in Skagit County, Wash. He grew up in Anacortes and then attended college in Seattle and law school in the Midwest.

In 1995, he returned to the best all-around scenic county in Washington to open his own law firm in the heart of historic Burlington.


Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.