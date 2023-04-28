David D. Lowell’s roots run deep in Skagit County, Wash. He grew up in Anacortes and then attended college in Seattle and law school in the Midwest.
In 1995, he returned to the best all-around scenic county in Washington to open his own law firm in the heart of historic Burlington.
For nearly 30 years, David has operated his general practice where he helps clients with criminal law needs, civil law cases, estates (wills) and family law. In fact, on any given day, David touches the lives of all sorts of folks from all walks of life. He simply loves being a country lawyer.
“We try to give our clients tremendous personal attention and not be treated like a number (or an accounts receivable account) like some big law firms,” said David.
He said clients often come in during some of the worst times of their lives. “I feel we do our very best to show empathy, work harder than anyone else, and we strive to treat each client with class and respect.”
There are numerous things that set the Lowell Law Office apart from competitors. First, David makes himself accessible to clients. He does house calls and meets with clients on the weekend.
His legal assistant, Gabriela Kelpe, has tremendous experience in the legal arena, particularly as a criminal law investigator. She is also bilingual and provides “great grace, empathy, experience and the ability to communicate with all clients.”
In addition, David has proven experience. He’s been involved in the Skagit community and been in private practice for nearly three decades, which gives him a tremendous understanding of the nuances of the Skagit courts and legal needs of the community. He also served as president of the Skagit County Bar Association in 2017 and has been an American Legion volunteer JAG.
David’s additional community involvement includes serving for 14 years as an elected member of the Burlington-Edison School Board and is a coach for youth sports. He also served for more than a decade in the US Army Reserves (JAG) and traveled all over the world as a JAG attorney.
David is married to Burlington native Rebecca Bradley-Lowell. The couple have three children: Emma, 26; Jake, 15; and Lyla, 12.
When he isn’t working, David enjoys spending time with his family and dogs, stream fishing, reading, and golfing (but don’t be in the other fairway when he tees off).
The Lowell Law Office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on weekends by appointment.
