In 1971, two brothers founded a heating and cooling business that quickly earned a great reputation in their community. Today, Brian Ronk, who purchased the business from one of his uncles in 2018 to keep it in the family, runs the company. It continues to provide reliable service, maintenance, and replacement of home comfort systems.

At Ronk Brothers Heating & Cooling, the team prioritizes integrity and customer satisfaction above all else, rather than focusing solely on profits. Brian says they have a company-wide commitment to making appositive impact on their community. They demonstrate this through their Community Impact Initiative, which involves using a portion of their profits to contribute to local charitable causes. Examples of their efforts include donating systems to those in need, installing a heater at a local cold weather shelter, delivering food through Community Action, and serving meals for those in need.


