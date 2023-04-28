In 1971, two brothers founded a heating and cooling business that quickly earned a great reputation in their community. Today, Brian Ronk, who purchased the business from one of his uncles in 2018 to keep it in the family, runs the company. It continues to provide reliable service, maintenance, and replacement of home comfort systems.
At Ronk Brothers Heating & Cooling, the team prioritizes integrity and customer satisfaction above all else, rather than focusing solely on profits. Brian says they have a company-wide commitment to making appositive impact on their community. They demonstrate this through their Community Impact Initiative, which involves using a portion of their profits to contribute to local charitable causes. Examples of their efforts include donating systems to those in need, installing a heater at a local cold weather shelter, delivering food through Community Action, and serving meals for those in need.
In addition, they are in the process of launching an electrical division to provide additional services to their community.
Despite their serious commitment to customer service and community impact, the team at Ronk Brothers Heating & Cooling still has a lot of fun.
“It’s not uncommon for us to be cooking breakfast for the team, shooting some basketball out in the parking lot, or taking a day off to go do a fun activity together.”
Ronk Brothers Heating & Cooling is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with 24/7 emergency services available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.