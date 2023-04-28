RX Hilltop Pharmacy is an independent, full-service pharmacy that’s been locally owned and operated since 1980. They offer all the medications and services of a modern pharmacy while providing the friendly, personalized service of an independent business.
The pharmacy offers numerous products and services including medication adherence, durable medical equipment, medication therapy management, immunizations, Medicare open enrollment, multi-dose packaging and medication synchronization.
The pharmacy also has an extensive selection of over-the-counter non-prescription drugs to meet customers’ daily needs, like vitamins, cough and cold medications, and more. Items which are not in stock may also be special ordered.
There are many reasons why patients should choose Hilltop Pharmacy. Besides being family-owned and community-based, it’s located near Skagit Valley Hospital and area clinics, has a drive-up window, call-text when prescriptions are ready, mobile app, auto-refill options and plenty of parking.
Hilltop Pharmacy’s staff members take time to listen to their customers’ needs. The staff are friendly, professional, efficient, experienced and always helpful.
“At Hilltop Pharmacy, we believe that being a local, independent pharmacy means providing healthcare services to our patients that are customized to meet their needs,” said Kevin. “Stop by today and experience what personalized care feels like.”
Recent reviews of the pharmacy clearly show patients’ satisfaction.
“Kevin went out of his way to patiently explain a medicine schedule and to make sure we had the right OTC meds and how best to use them. He made it a priority to fill prescriptions and even had them delivered. He made a big difference in the comfort of my patient.”
Another patient switched to Hilltop Pharmacy and said the staff are “always kind, courteous and efficient. I recommend all my family and friends to go here!”
It’s clear that patients are the top priority at Hilltop Pharmacy.
Hilltop Pharmacy is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Hilltop Pharmacy | 1223 E. Division St., Mount Vernon | 360-428-1710 | RXHilltop.com
