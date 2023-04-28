The Faces of Local Banking - image
Mountain Pacific Bank is a community bank dedicated to serving Skagit, Snohomish and King Counties. An important part of the bank’s plan is to reinvest in the community with resources, time and talents.

The bank began when Mark Duffy and a group of local business leaders began organizing Mountain Pacific Bank in 2003. After raising $16.5 million and obtaining regulatory approval, the bank opened in July 2006. The bank achieved profitability in six months, setting a record for Washington.


