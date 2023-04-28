Mountain Pacific Bank is a community bank dedicated to serving Skagit, Snohomish and King Counties. An important part of the bank’s plan is to reinvest in the community with resources, time and talents.
The bank began when Mark Duffy and a group of local business leaders began organizing Mountain Pacific Bank in 2003. After raising $16.5 million and obtaining regulatory approval, the bank opened in July 2006. The bank achieved profitability in six months, setting a record for Washington.
Since then, the bank has continued to grow and set records. It currently reports $564.4 million in assets.
The bank expanded in 2019 into Skagit County with the opening of the Burlington branch in April 2019.
The bank is led by CEO Mark Duffy and owned by local long-term investors. It provides high-quality financial products and services at a fair price to businesses, professionals and individuals. In fact, the bank is becoming “the local bank of choice for customers, employees and shareholders by exceeding their expectations.”
The local bank provides extraordinary customer service by friendly and knowledgeable staff. They also provide personalized services such as with Mountain Pacific Bank’s Mobile Branch, where bank deposits are picked up directly from local businesses and deposited for them.
“When you bank with us, your money stays here and goes back to work in the local community,” said Mark. “These are your friends, neighbors and local community leaders. We are invested in our local communities. Our board, management and staff engage in local organizations, serve on local boards, and support local events and activities.”
Mountain Pacific Bank was named one of the top 200 Community Banks by the ABA, a testament to the bank’s dedication in providing high-quality services.
“We pride ourselves on focusing and building long-term relationships with our customers,” said Mark. “Our team of experienced professionals work hard to help our customers and communities achieve their goals.”
Mountain Pacific Bank is open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.