Since 2002, Island Grown Farmers Co-op, which is NW Local Meats’ head business, was located in Bow, Wash., and servicing farmers up until 2022. In their small processing shop, one of the farmers asked to set up shop so she could find a place to take meat to the public. But in 2022, IGFC moved to its new location and founded NWLM.
The retail store was created with the idea that all of the more than 80 farmers in the co-op could have a place where they would be able to share their humanely and lovingly raised meat with the public, without having to build their own shop.
NWLM offers a rotating selection of local, pasture-raised meat cuts, along with the option to make custom requests and order bulk in one-fourth, one-half or whole animals. They carry beef, pork, lamb and goat, as well as a variety of specialty cuts not found in stores. They offer materials needed to produce sausages, including casings and spices.
One of NWLM’s biggest priorities is quality. They do not allow any products to be sold that aren’t up to the highest standards. This applies to both how the animal was raised and the quality of the meat.
In addition, NWLM has the ability to provide meat for the public to purchase, knowing it was raised to be able to reassure consumers that the food they’re serving their families is directly from the pasture to their plate. People have peace of mind knowing where their family’s dinner comes from. In fact, small tracking codes are placed on all of NWLM’s products so it is known which local farmer customers are helping to support and sustain.
NW Local Meats is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
