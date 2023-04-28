The Faces of Locally Owned Credit Union - image
Buy Now

North Coast Credit Union began in 1939 as City of Bellingham Employee’s Credit Union. But the branch actually started in a firehouse. Back then, loans were made out of a single cash drawer kept in a desk at the fire house, and transactions were sometimes interrupted when the fire bell rang.

In 1982, the credit union expanded its membership to include Skagit County. Shortly after that, the first Skagit branch in Mount Vernon, where it still is today. Since then, the credit union’s name changed to North Coast, and two additional branches have opened in Sedro-Woolley and Anacortes.


Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.