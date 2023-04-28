North Coast Credit Union began in 1939 as City of Bellingham Employee’s Credit Union. But the branch actually started in a firehouse. Back then, loans were made out of a single cash drawer kept in a desk at the fire house, and transactions were sometimes interrupted when the fire bell rang.
In 1982, the credit union expanded its membership to include Skagit County. Shortly after that, the first Skagit branch in Mount Vernon, where it still is today. Since then, the credit union’s name changed to North Coast, and two additional branches have opened in Sedro-Woolley and Anacortes.
North Coast Credit Union is a full-service credit union with all of the products and services a larger bank offers, including checking and savings accounts, mortgages, business loans, and more.
The credit union is locally owned by the members they serve. In fact, that is the credit union’s main purpose: to serve its members. Instead of earning a profit for shareholders, the earnings are returned in the form of low fees, low loan rates and higher rates on savings.
At North Coast Credit Union, members are treated like people and not a number.
“We’re big enough to serve you and small enough to know you.”
North Coast Credit Union is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
North Coast Credit Union | Mount Vernon, Sedro Woolley, Anacortes, Bellingham, Dupont & Ferndale
