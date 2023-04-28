Helping Hands Food Bank aims to nourish the community with kindness and respect, without judgment. They empower participants on their pathways from surviving to thriving and promote community resilience through innovation and intentional partnerships.
Helping Hands Food Bank and Solutions Center is open to anyone who could benefit from food distribution or solutions for other areas of need.
The organization was started by volunteers in the 1970s out of a church when members saw a need in the community. Helping Hands became a non-profit 501(c)(3) in 1985 and expanded to six locations across Skagit County during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.
To this day, Helping Hands can only do what it does because of its volunteers and donors who give their time, treasure, talent and with their hearts.
“Without our dedicated community volunteers and donors, we wouldn’t be able to keep growing and meeting the needs of our participants,” said Helping Hands Engagement Manager Käaren Flint. “They are the heart of what we do!”
One thing that sets Helping Hands apart from other organizations is that it’s a no-barrier food bank.
“We will serve anyone from anywhere if they need our services,” said Käaren. “Participants don’t have to qualify financially and don’t have to be from Skagit County. We allow our participants to come more than once a week if that better supports them or their household. For those who are homebound, have immunocompromised systems or cannot make it to a scheduled distribution, we can deliver food within Skagit County limits.”
Many people don’t realize that Helping Hands supports the community beyond food. They have a job skills program, support veterans, help people find local resources and help navigate what programs might be right for them. Helping Hands staff work directly with unhoused community members, discover the root causes, connect with them, work within their autonomy and understand their goals.
Helping Hands Food Bank’s primary location is in Sedro-Woolley, off the corner of Wicker and Fruitdale Roads (look for the red barn). Drop-off donations are welcome at this location Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (except on holidays or during inclement weather).
Everyone is welcome to tour the facility.
“We love the opportunity to show people what food banks look like in the 2020s,” said Käaren. “We aren’t your grandma’s food bank or what most people think of when those two words come to mind, and we aim to break the stigma and shame associated with helping our community members who need us.”
