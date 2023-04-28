The Faces of Non-profit/Community - image
Helping Hands Food Bank aims to nourish the community with kindness and respect, without judgment. They empower participants on their pathways from surviving to thriving and promote community resilience through innovation and intentional partnerships.

Helping Hands Food Bank and Solutions Center is open to anyone who could benefit from food distribution or solutions for other areas of need.


