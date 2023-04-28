The Faces of Old-Fashioned Taverns - image
Buy Now

Brown Lantern Tavern is the local laid-back tavern that offers delicious food and drinks, excellent service, live music on the weekends, and plenty of charm.

The decades-old pub is located in the heart of downtown Anacortes and owned by the Rogers family. The business originally opened in 1933. But there’s one thing that’s remained the same in the last 90 years: this locally owned pub offers a long list of tasty foods and refreshing drinks.


Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.