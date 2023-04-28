Brown Lantern Tavern is the local laid-back tavern that offers delicious food and drinks, excellent service, live music on the weekends, and plenty of charm.
The decades-old pub is located in the heart of downtown Anacortes and owned by the Rogers family. The business originally opened in 1933. But there’s one thing that’s remained the same in the last 90 years: this locally owned pub offers a long list of tasty foods and refreshing drinks.
Owner Cheryl Rogers said the staff is determined to preserve this local old-fashioned tavern for many generations to come by working hard to provide a memorable experience for all guests.
“We provide satisfying meals at reasonable prices, using only the freshest ingredients of the highest quality to us,” she said, “and we always maintain the unique surroundings that make the Brown Lantern a favorite spot for so many wonderful people.”
Brown Lantern Tavern is the go-to spot for locals, tourists and people waiting for the ferry. In fact, it provides an old-style cozy atmosphere where everyone feels welcome.
The friendly, attentive servers, combined with the food and drinks, speak volumes. The long list of menu items makes it difficult to choose from, with fish and chips, oyster shooters, beer-battered prawns, Reubens, street tacos, sliders, South-of-the-Border Burgers, Carne Asada salad, hearty chili, and even kid-favorites like the Little Lantern Burger. There are flavorful sides like creamy mac-and-cheese wedges and onion rings, plus vegetarian options like Greek sliders and hummus. For anyone who’s saved room for dessert, try the blueberry cheesecake, chocolate torte or apple pie.
Beyond the food, there’s an extensive list of local brews, ciders, wine and cocktails.
There is plenty of indoor seating or on the front and back pet-friendly patios.
Brown Lantern Tavern has been a community staple for 90 years and will continue to serve Skagit County for many more.
