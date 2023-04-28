The Faces of Pet Supplies & Nutrition - image
Buy Now

Julie Sterling had an idea on April 7, 2014. Her idea turned into reality when she signed her first lease a week later.

The flagship store Julz Animal Houz in Marysville opened in December 2014. Five years later, the second Julz Animal Houz locations opened in Burlington in June 2019.


Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.