Julie Sterling had an idea on April 7, 2014. Her idea turned into reality when she signed her first lease a week later.
The flagship store Julz Animal Houz in Marysville opened in December 2014. Five years later, the second Julz Animal Houz locations opened in Burlington in June 2019.
“We are a nutrition-focused pet supply business with a strong emphasis on fresh-food diets,” said Julie. “We are staffed with highly trained certified pet nutrition specialists.”
The two stores sell dog, cat and chicken food; treats; and supplies. They also offer food and environment sensitivity testing and self-wash tubs.
Julz Animal Houz’s main objective is to heal pets and keep them healthy by building strong guts. The staff helps their customers to accomplish this for their pets through knowledge, training, and using only the highest-quality foods and products.
“We believe that some fresh food is better than no fresh food,” said Julie. “We’re committed to providing quality products that fit any budget. Whether you feed raw, canned, freeze-dried or kibble, you can count on us to provide only top-quality, premium foods. Anything less is simply not acceptable.”
The Julz Animal Houz staffs provide excellent customer service and extensive nutrition knowledge. They also make it a priority to have a fun, upbeat atmosphere for both pets and their parents.
“My staff is my biggest asset,” said Julie. “Without them, I couldn’t be living this dream and following my passion.”
The business is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
