The Faces of Pizza - image
Buy Now

The Tsoulouhas family opened Cascade Pizza almost 50 years ago. The business is actually one of the original restaurants with the original owners from Sedro-Woolley since 1975.

Cascade Pizza is known for its delicious pan-style pizza, East Coast-style grinders and savory baked Italian pasta dishes. Throughout the years, the recipes have remained original and authentic, and both the quality and quantity have continued to be the best.


Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.