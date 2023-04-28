The Tsoulouhas family opened Cascade Pizza almost 50 years ago. The business is actually one of the original restaurants with the original owners from Sedro-Woolley since 1975.
Cascade Pizza is known for its delicious pan-style pizza, East Coast-style grinders and savory baked Italian pasta dishes. Throughout the years, the recipes have remained original and authentic, and both the quality and quantity have continued to be the best.
The Tsoulouhas family and their staff serve up homemade delicious dishes including 10 different pizzas, 16 grinders, 13 pasta dishes, nine salads and vegetarian options. There are also a few Greek dishes and other items.
Owners Nick and Kathy still make the pizza dough fresh daily, while owners John and wife Francine take care of the day-to-day business operations.
“By keeping Cascade Pizza family-owned and operated, we keep an eye on all the food that comes out of our kitchen and have kept it family-ran for all these years,” said John. “We plan to continue working hard to keep Cascade Pizza open for many more years.”
The Tsoulouhases focus on a family-friendly atmosphere while providing excellent customer service and food made from only the highest quality and freshest ingredients. The family offers a meeting room at the restaurant which Sedro-Woolley sports teams may use at no charge. In addition, the family supports their community and schools through various events and fundraisers.
Cascade Pizza has been locally owned and operated for generations, and it’s been a family-favorite restaurant for five decades. With their continued hard work and dedication, Cascade Pizza will remain a longtime fan-favorite dining option.
Cascade Pizza is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Cascade Pizza | 852 W. State Route 20, Sedro-Woolley | 360-856-5800 | CascadePizza.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.