Stiles & Lehr Inc., P.S. has been in business for more than seven decades. In fact, the law firm has served the residents of Skagit County and the surrounding areas since 1951. That’s when William A. Stiles Jr. was admitted into the Washington State Bar Association and opened his law office in his hometown of Sedro-Woolley.
William was later joined in the law practice by his son Brian L. Stiles in 1981, and then his son Brock D. Stiles joined in 1986.
Timothy C. Lehr joined the firm in 2016 and was made partner on Jan. 1, 2021.
Sadly, William passed away in 2017 at the age of 93. Brian is currently serving as Skagit County Superior Court Judge.
Brock and Timothy are the current owners of the firm, which is a trusted source for legal services in real estate and landlord/tenant law, but also includes services for personal injury, workers’ compensation, estate planning and probates. Both Brock and Timothy also prioritize giving back to their community through volunteering their time on various boards and committees and providing pro bono legal services.
The firm is a family-based and focused business which prioritizes providing high-quality legal services to Skagit County and the surrounding areas with dedicated and helpful staff.
Many of the firm’s staff members have been with them for many years. Their most tenured staff member has been part of the firm for 25 years.
What sets Stiles & Lehr apart from other firms is that they are client centered and approach each case with practicality and common sense to provide competent, efficient and thorough legal services. Also, in addition to being a real estate attorney, Tim Lehr is a licensed real estate broker and is able to provide that additional service to clients and the community.
The firm’s building was built by Brian and Brock in 1998 and is dedicated to William A. Stiles Jr. and Betty Marie Stiles. The building is located on the main downtown strip of Sedro-Woolley.
Stiles & Lehr is open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to noon and then 1 to 5 p.m. and Fridays from 8:30am to noon.
