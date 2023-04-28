Jim Hjelt’s roofing experience first began in the 1970s while he attended high school. When Jim left his job as manager of a local roofing company in 1990, he started replacing roofs alone and gradually added employees.
Jim’s wife Julieta joined the business in 2002, making the company a bilingual company. Julieta’s first language is Spanish, and that gives the company the ability to better serve customers and connect with their crews.
Now nearly 35 years later, Skagit Roofing LLC has expanded to include 25 employees. The Skagit Roofing LLC team takes the time to listen to customers’ roofing concerns and provide cost-effective, long-lasting solutions.
“We proudly work with a wide variety of high-quality materials to ensure your roof will last,” said Jim. “We serve the homes in our community with honesty, integrity and compassion, and our skilled team works tirelessly to keep our neighbors secure and dry.”
Over the years, the Skagit Roofing team has replaced thousands of residential and light commercial roofs, some even twice, and they’re still going strong.
The business services customers in Mount Vernon, Bellingham, Oak Harbor and the surrounding areas.
Skagit Roofing LLC is a service business. Their mission is to serve and support the community.
“We provide great jobs for our employees and great roofs for our customers,” said Jim. “We do whatever it takes to get the job done right.”
Jim was honored when Skagit Roofing was voted the Best Roofing Company in the most recent Skagit’s Best of the Best contest where thousands of residents cast their votes to choose their favorite businesses in a variety of categories.
Hours of operation for Skagit Roofing LLC are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
