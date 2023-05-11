Oregon Republican Walkout

Senate President Rob Wagner stands at the lectern prior to a Senate session Thursday at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Ore.

 Associated Press

SALEM, Ore. — Republican and Democratic leaders in the Oregon Legislature met Thursday to try to resolve a boycott by GOP senators that has frozen Senate proceedings, with a deadline looming that threatens to disqualify boycotters from being reelected.

The boycott has delayed action by the majority Democrats on gun safety, abortion rights and gender-affirming health care bills, among a lot of other legislation.


