BELLINGHAM, Wash., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fairhaven Health, a market leader in consumer products for fertility and women's health, has released OvaCue Wireless, the highly anticipated next-gen update to the trusted OvaCue cycle tracking monitor. Building on the proven technology and proprietary algorithm of the original OvaCue, the new OvaCue Wireless offers an improved user experience.
This simple-to-use monitor connects to smart devices via Bluetooth and integrates with the free OvaGraph fertility charting app to identify peak fertile days, predicting ovulation up to 7 days in advanced, compared to urine-based LH (luteinizing hormone) tests and monitors that provide at most 24-48 hours advance notice. Unlike most other fertility monitors on the market, OvaCue requires no recurring purchases of test sticks or subscription fees – which can, in some cases, exceed $50 per month on top of the initial purchase price of the monitor – making OvaCue Wireless one of the most cost-efficient fertility monitors available.
Using two wireless sensors, OvaCue provides users with comprehensive data easily interpreted to help identify their fertile window and is ideal for those with irregular cycles. The device recognizes signs that ovulation is imminent by tracking electrolyte levels in saliva and cervical mucus, which are impacted by fluctuating estrogen levels. Unlike urine-based monitors that require messy and costly daily urine testing, OvaCue's reusable sensors use electrolytes to predict and accurately indicate when ovulation has likely taken place. Urine-based monitors compare a woman's results to predetermined hormone levels which can be problematic for those with hormone imbalances. OvaCue's technology, in contrast, identifies trends in a woman's own data for more reliable and personalized results. And unlike monitors relying solely on basal temperature, OvaCue provides users more comprehensive cycle data and does so without the discomfort of a wearable device.
"Typically, it's not until a couple decides to conceive that they think about cycles and ovulation. But being proactive is key," said Peter Rizk, OBGYN and fertility specialist. "OvaCue offers more accurate cycle information than urine-based trackers. Most women are fertile just six days a month, so knowing one's cycle is the single most important part of beginning the journey of trying to get pregnant. OvaCue gives this information 5-7 days in advance, breaking it down into easy-to-read charts and highlighted fertile days giving guidelines for possible conception. Paired with the availability of trained product specialists always there to answer questions, OvaCue is one of the most robust fertility monitors on the market."
In tandem, Fairhaven Health offers OvaCue users personalized support with knowledgeable product specialists. Women have access to resources and advice along their entire conception journey over email, phone and chat. OvaCue users are also invited to participate in moderated community forums, in which a caring, vibrant group of women share their stories.
"The community and OvaCue support staff are amazing! I receive timely responses to inquiries, and I am beyond impressed with the OvaGraph forum moderators," said Sarah, an OvaCue user. "They do a fantastic job answering questions and interpreting charts. Secondly, I love its seamless and intuitive integration with the OvaGraph app, which clearly translates the information from the sensors, providing a picture of what is happening each cycle. The magic is in the prediction of the fertile days that appear on your chart ahead of time. I highly recommend it to anyone trying to conceive or who wants to learn more about their own cycles."
OvaCue syncs with OvaGraph, the official charting tool of Toni Weschler's best-selling book, Taking Charge of your Fertility. Women can easily and quickly share charts with their OBGYN or nurse practitioner.
ABOUT OVACUE
- Predicts ovulation up to 7 days in advance
- Works for women with irregular cycles and PCOS
- No recurring purchases or subscriptions necessary
- Testing takes only a few seconds each day
- Syncs seamlessly with OvaGraph, the free companion app to OvaCue – easily share your charts with your healthcare provider
- Friendly and knowledgeable customer service and support
- Access to a vibrant and caring community of women via moderated forums in the OvaGraph app
Note: OvaCue is not intended to be used for contraception. The OvaCue Wireless Fertility Monitor is $229 and includes free expedited shipping. The FDA-cleared device is available at http://www.fairhavenhealth.com.
FAIRHAVEN HEALTH
Since 2003, Fairhaven Health has been a leading brand of science-based products for trying to conceive couples, including their FH PRO line of fertility supplements and BabyDance Fertility Lubricant, the first ever sperm-friendly lubricant made without parabens. FH PRO for Men and Women are comprehensive, antioxidant-based, and clinically-studied fertility supplements. FH PRO for Men was shown in a clinical study to improve progressive motility by 102%, sperm count by 38% and reduced DNA fragmentation by 17%. Once pregnancy is achieved, they provide a variety of prenatal supplements and their award-winning Milkies nursing products to help new moms meet their breastfeeding goals. Most recently, they have launched their Vaginal Care & Comfort line of paraben-free, isotonic gels to support vaginal health through all life stages. Fairhaven Health is an ISO-13485 certified company with all products manufactured in N. America in GMP-certified facilities, quality and support you can count on.
Learn more at http://www.fairhavenhealth.com.
Media Contact
Corinne Petras, Fairhaven Health, +1 2487303008, corinne@fairhavenhealth.com
SOURCE Fairhaven Health
