SEATTLE, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Partners Investment Management is pleased to announce the investment of more than $500 million into senior secured real estate debt across the United States since the firm's founding in 2011. This milestone included more than $100 million invested in each 2021 and 2022—both record years for the firm.


