Seattle-Based Company Adds CMO and CRO to Lead Go-to-Market Teams
SEATTLE, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Falkon, the go-to-market intelligence platform, today announced two additional appointments to its executive team. Shannon Yost recently joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer, and Adam Jay will lead sales as Chief Revenue Officer. The pair are a pivotal add for the go-to-market strategy of the company and positions the organization for sales and revenue growth.
Yost joins Falkon with more than twenty-five years of marketing experience in the tech industry, most recently from San Francisco-based Outlier AI, where she was head of product marketing for the augmented analytics provider. Prior to this position, the Seattle-based, award-winning executive held leadership roles at Skytap, Base2, and Bsquare. Yost is known within the industry for her expertise in marketing data solutions - from edge to cloud-based data storage, to data analytics.
Jay is joining Falkon with more than a decade in sales leadership experience, most recently from Oncue, where he served as the Vice President of Revenue. There, Jay grew the company's revenue 228% in eight months while simultaneously decreasing churn over 62%. The West Palm Beach executive also is a strategic advisor and active investor in several high-growth startups, as well as an active SaaS investor. Other positions of note include VP of Sales roles at both Reprise and SwagUp.
"We're looking for leaders that understand the crucial problems we're solving for revenue teams by bringing sales, marketing, and product data together and making it actionable," said Falkon co-founder and CEO, Mona Akmal. "Both Shannon and Adam have deep expertise in creating repeated sales success, and we know their prior experience is a great fit for Falkon's future growth."
The addition of Yost and Jay to the team caps off a year of growth for Falkon, which just recently announced $16M in financing led by OMERS Ventures and appointed Rick Negrin as COO.
"The synchronicity of sales and marketing is imperative to the success of an organization," said Yost. "Falkon delivers separate and combined real-time views into performance, contribution to pipeline, and to the individual customer journey to empower teams with a holistic and comprehensive go-to-market view. I'm excited to spread the word about Falkon and help other enterprises leverage their revenue data effectively."
"The sales function is one that lives and dies by the numbers," added Jay. "And when your data is inaccurate, or you just don't have any - you're really just playing a high-stakes guessing game. I love that Falkon takes the guesswork out of determining what is working for your sales org and allows you to double-down on the impactful actions. I'm looking forward to helping propel the company through its next phase of growth."
Falkon is the go-to-market intelligence platform that helps teams win more deals through actionable insights and automation that drive operational excellence across sales, customer success, and marketing teams. Used by companies including Icertis, Hiya, SeekOut, Remitly and Zendesk, Falkon was founded in 2020 by Mona Akmal, Aakash Kambuj, and Josh Zana, Seattle-based veteran leaders of high-growth engineering and product teams. For more information, visit falkon.ai.
