More vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options in all cabins including Brusselin' Vegan Salad; plus West Coast Muffuletta sandwich, new First Class meals, Oregon-based Aviation Gin

SEATTLE, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fall brings crisp evenings, amazing color changes – and, starting today, a new lineup of menu options to enjoy on board your next Alaska Airlines flight. We continue to offer fresh, healthy choices for our guests in all our cabins, including a variety of entrees that are vegetarian, vegan and made without gluten. Half of our meals in First Class are now made without gluten ingredients.

