LONG BEACH — Family and members of the community are still searching for a missing crabber days after two others were rescued from a boat that sank near southwest Washington’s Willapa Bay, officials said. The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that the community was continuing the search for Bryson Fitch, KOMO-TV reported.

On Sunday, the Coast Guard responded to a report that the crab boat Ethel May was sinking. A Coast Guard helicopter crew hoisted two crew members from a life raft that evening during rough weather. A search for Fitch was suspended Monday evening.


