Family Night at Allen Elementary School in Bow on Jan. 22 featured students and staff members from Burlington Parks and Recreation showing a variety of works and projects.
The Parks and Rec office has numerous programs and events for children and adults of all ages.
For more information, visit www.burlingtonwa.gov/103/Parks-Recreation.
– Photos by Christi Kinney
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.