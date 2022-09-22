WASHINGTON, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) announced today that it has executed its ninth Credit Insurance Risk Transfer™ (CIRT™) transaction of 2022. As part of Fannie Mae's ongoing effort to reduce taxpayer risk by increasing the role of private capital in the mortgage market, CIRT 2022-9 transferred $700 million of mortgage credit risk to private insurers and reinsurers. Since inception to date, Fannie Mae has acquired approximately $22 billion of insurance coverage on $730 billion of single-family loans through the CIRT program, measured at the time of issuance for both post-acquisition (bulk) and front-end transactions.

"We appreciate our continued partnership with the 23 insurers and reinsurers that have committed to write coverage for this deal," said Rob Schaefer, Fannie Mae Vice President for Capital Markets.

