One of North America's largest salon chains has partnered with Zenoti to use its all-in-one salon management solution to unify its brand, deliver a modern and mobile guest experience, and streamline its business.
BELLEVUE, Wash., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fantastic Sams pioneered the concept of walk-in hair salons and has been delivering a high-quality, affordable salon experience since 1974. Now with over 700 salons across the US and Canada, Fantastic Sams is stepping into the future with a brand-new digital presence.
The franchisees can switch to Zenoti's all-in-one cloud software solution to streamline the chain's operations and manage bookings, employees, marketing, and financials all in one place.
Furthermore, Zenoti is bringing new mobile capabilities to the salons, allowing guests to manage everything from bookings, to referrals and loyalty points from their smartphones.
"Switching to Zenoti makes sense for our guests and our business model. Guests will enjoy an unparalleled mobile booking experience – or if they prefer, can use smart kiosks in every store that will alert them of the wait time while they go about their day," says Thomas Boitz, CEO of Dessange Group North America, parent company of Fantastic Sams. "With the entire franchise on a unified system, guests can count on an exceptional experience regardless of which salon they visit."
"From the business side, the investment into the digital infrastructure positions our franchisees for increasing revenue and our continued expansion into new markets," he continues. "With centralized marketing and a unified database, franchisees can grow revenue faster and with less effort. Streamlining operations also allows Fantastic Sams to onboard new franchisees efficiently, poising the chain for the predicted significant growth ahead."
Until recently, Fantastic Sams franchisees managed their salons using two different desktop solutions. Most business operations were confined to each franchisee, and the desktop-based software made it challenging to get a complete view of the organization from the head office.
Sudheer Koneru, CEO and co-founder of Zenoti, commented: "We founded Zenoti with a vision to support ambitious beauty and wellness brands in effortlessly scaling and unifying their operations as they grow. The Fantastic Sams vision is to elevate the guest experience even higher with cutting-edge geofencing that allows guests to self-check-in and auto-pay on the way out."
"Fantastic Sams is a perfect example of this. We are excited to partner with them in ensuring their long history of excellent guest experiences runs through every inch of their organization".
ABOUT ZENOTI
Zenoti powers beauty, wellness & fitness brands in nearly 15,000 locations across 50 countries, including 80% of the enterprise market globally. Its comprehensive, cloud-based, mobile-led solution elevates the guest experience, unifies the brand, and streamlines operations.
Zenoti enables users to seamlessly manage every aspect of running a service business in a comprehensive mobile solution: online appointment bookings, POS, CRM, employee management, inventory management, built-in marketing programs and more. Features include a powerful branded app with automated payments for a great guest experience, a complete suite of business tools for marketing & operations, employee training modules for motivating & retaining staff, and cutting-edge solutions, like industry benchmarks, that help the business make better decisions.
To learn more about Zenoti, visit https://www.zenoti.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn for the latest news and updates.
ABOUT FANTASTIC SAMS
Fantastic Sams was founded in 1974 in Memphis, Tennessee. It was the first nationally franchised unisex salon chain in the US. With over 650 salons across the US and Canada, it's one of the largest salon chains in North America.
Whether you're visiting for a cut, a color or salon services for men, Fantastic Sams offers a high-quality salon experience which is accessible to everyone.
Website: http://www.fantasticsams.com
Media Contact
Daizsa Faust, Walker Sands, 808-896-5279, daizsa.faust@walkersands.com
SOURCE Zenoti
