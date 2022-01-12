...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
.Heavy rain over the area will come to an end today as the
atmospheric river lifts north into British Columbia. A cold front
will move through Thursday morning but rain amounts with the front
are not expected to result in any additional flooding.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central
Washington, including the following counties, in northwest
Washington, Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Mason, Skagit and
Whatcom. In west central Washington, King and Snohomish.
* WHEN...Through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Tuesday rainfall amounts ranged from 5 to 7 inches in the
Olympics, 3 to 4 inches along the coast and 2 to 4 inches in
the Northern and Central Cascades. Another 1 to 1.5 inches is
forecast for the mountains and coast today before the
atmospheric river lifts north out of the area.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Weather Alert
...HEAVY RAINFALL ENDING TODAY WILL LEAD TO AN INCREASED THREAT
OF LANDSLIDES IN WESTERN WASHINGTON THROUGH SATURDAY...
Heavy precipitation over the past few days and weeks has
increased soil moisture to saturated levels across Western
Washington. Rainfall totals Tuesday were in the 1 to 3 inch range
in the lowlands with as much as 7 inches in the Olympics. Another
0.50 to 1 inch of rain is expected today in the lowlands with the
rain letting up this afternoon. This amount of rain will put
extra pressure on soil instability, leading to an increased threat
of landslides.
For more information about current conditions, visit
www.weather.gov/seattle, select Hydrology, and then scroll down
for the links to the landslide information pages.
For more information on landslides, visit the website for the
Washington State Department of Natural Resources landslide
geologic hazards at: http://bit.ly/2mtA3wn
Fast Mobile Home Loans Expands into Washington, Creates New Home Lending Product
SEATTLE, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast Mobile Home Loans' suite of new in-house lending products reflects its strong commitment to affordable housing, including a mobile home loan product not offered by any other lender.
This exclusive, rehab-style loan was inspired by their commitment to offering additional affordable housing for homeowners willing to improve properties on their own. Managing Director Greg Downey states: "We instituted this product after seeing properties turned down by other lenders due to condition, and feeling they could be a great source of sweat equity for people willing to put in a little work."
In addition, Fast Mobile Home Loans announces expantion into Washington State, which has been planned since 2020, but delayed by state licensing due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Downey is excited to bring Fast Mobile Home Loans' "concierge-style service" to his home state. Downey is an 18-year veteran of the mortgage industry who grew up in Chehalis, Washington. Downey is passionate about filling the need for unique financing solutions and bringing more affordable housing options, especially for Washingtonians. He believes that Fast Mobile Home Loans' unique financial products will have a positive impact on Washington's mobile and manufactured home marketplace and overall housing economy.
Fast Mobile Home Loans is a fast-growing consumer lending company headquartered in Portland, Oregon, focusing exclusively on providing financing for mobile homes and manufactured homes in parks and currently offering loans in Oregon and Washington to borrowers with as little as 5% down and credit scores as low as 500 on owner-occupied and investment properties.
Fast Mobile Home Loans' unique financial products will have a strong positive impact on affordability for Washingtonians seeking to finance mobile or manufactured homes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.