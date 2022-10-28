Founder of Microsoft Azure Cognitive Services, Yu-Ting Kuo, joins board of directors of Vaital, a Bellevue-based AI and software startup. Kou founded and led Microsoft's Computer Vision Group, establishing a worldwide network of AI research labs and engineering teams in his role as Microsoft Corporate Vice President through 2021. Yu-Ting serves on the Executive Board of MIT Sloan – as well as adjunct faculty and mentor for student entrepreneurs at MIT, Oxford, and National Tsing Hua University.

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 28, 2022   /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vaital, a global software and AI innovation startup, today announced Yu-Ting Kuo, retired Microsoft Corporate Vice President and current MIT Sloan Executive Board member has joined its Board of Directors.


