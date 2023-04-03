– First treatment option combining an antibody-drug conjugate plus a PD-1 inhibitor in this patient population –

TOKYO and BOTHELL, Wash., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Astellas Pharma Inc. (TSE: 4503, President and CEO: Naoki Okamura, "Astellas") and Seagen Inc. (Nasdaq: SGEN) today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted PADCEV® (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv) with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) accelerated approval in the U.S. as a combination therapy for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer (la/mUC) who are not eligible to receive cisplatin-containing chemotherapy. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on tumor response rate and durability of response. Continued approval for this indication is contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in the EV-302 confirmatory trial.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.