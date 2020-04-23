Nearly $100,000 from the federal coronavirus relief package — the CARES Act — will go to help local airports continue operations.
The Port of Skagit received a $69,000 grant and has not made decisions yet on how to use the funds, port spokesperson Linda Tyler said in an email.
Tyler said since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the port has seen a slight slowdown in general aviation, such as recreational flying, at the airport. Essential businesses and emergency medical flights continue to use the airport regularly, along with air cargo services, she said.
Statewide, airports received $310 million in relief funds, according to an April 14 news release from U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Wash.
“This emergency grant funding will help ensure airports across the state can continue to maintain operations and support the aviation workforce during the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said in the release.
The Port of Anacortes received a $30,000 grant and plans to use part of it to fund an airport obstruction survey of trees entering protected airspace, executive director Dan Worra said at a virtual commission meeting on April 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.